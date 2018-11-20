Capricorn Group wins  another Best Company Award 

WINDHOEK - At the Annual Integrated Reporting Awards 2018, hosted in Johannesburg by Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa in partnership with the JSE Limited on 14 November 2018, Capricorn Group took home the Best Regional Company Award 2018.

It is the second year in a row that the group has walked away with the top award in the Regional Company category after scooping the same award in 2017. As the leading awards of their kind in the southern African region, The Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa (“CSSA”) Integrated Reporting Awards recognise the growing number of companies and organisations, regionally, that are actively adopting an integrated approach to their financial and non-financial reporting to provide a clearer perspective of their business performance, prospects and impact on stakeholders. The awards have become a key platform for the recognition of the high level of integrated reporting that is happening in the southern African region and companies are encouraged to enter their integrated reports into one of 10 categories for which awards are presented annually. The Integrated Reporting Awards have been rewarding excellence in corporate reporting since 1956 through the Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa, an independent professional body with interest in good corporate governance and committed to promoting reporting excellence in southern Africa. The ceremony recognised the importance of integrated reporting and the information it provides to shareholders and stakeholders. The judges scored entries against a scoresheet that reflected the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.

“We are very proud and excited to have been presented with this award for the second time in a row, in recognition of our concerted effort toward reporting in line with global integrated reporting standards. Our 2018 report is our third integrated report that adheres to the International Integrated Reporting Council’s IR Framework, which is, regarded as best practice in transparent communication with shareholders. As a leading financial institution listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, Capricorn Group believes that credibility is key to value creation. We believe that we are part of a bigger, interconnected global system. Our approach in being a responsible, regional and global citizen is built into the DNA of all our businesses in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia. Our 2018 Integrated Report provides a holistic view of our group and reflects the value created during the financial year, which ended on 30 June 2018. Although it is primarily aimed at providers of financial capital, it also takes a holistic and stakeholder-orientated view of the social, environmental and governance aspects that are related to the group’s activities and performance,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and chairperson of the group’s Investor Relations Committee, who accepted the award on behalf of the group.



2018-11-20 10:01:31 1 months ago