Case 22 finally discharged... first critical patient with Covid-19 now home Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

WALVIS BAY - After battling coronavirus for almost two months, Walvis Bay resident Rudi Witulski was finally released from the Welwitschia private hospital at the town on Friday morning.

Initially only referred to as case number 22, Witulski was among the first people that tested positive for Covid-19 at the town.

He tested positive several days after arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo where he had delivering fish and salt products.

Witulski, although still weak and needing oxygen at times, was pushed through the long passage of the hospital where he received a standing ovation with praise songs from the medical staff who were instrumental in his recovery after spending weeks in the intensive care unit.

According to Dr Andrey Kornilov, Witulski’s recovery is indeed remarkable as he was the first critical patient ever treated in Namibia of Covid-19.

“It should be a good lesson for all of us in Namibia that nothing is impossible when we work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, only 1 200 of the 2 000 people that were targeted for the active case search initiative launched at Walvis Bay were tested between 23 to 28 June.

Governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre during his weekly Covid-19 update on Friday said that testing had to be put on hold due to the backlog being experienced by the National Institute of Pathology (NIP), which has been doing the testing.

The testing targeted residents in Kuisebmond, Seapoint, Twalaloka, Kabeljou area and Utuseb to establish how far the virus has spread in the town.

“The exercise had to be put on hold as the number of samples that were being sent in per day were too much for NIP. They are, however, also looking at bringing their facilities to Walvis Bay, so that they are able to give the results as soon as the swabs are done on people,” Andre said.

He added that the health ministry in the region will continue with the ongoing active case search and testing of people who have come into contact with those that tested positive as well as those with the coronavirus-related symptoms.

“The best way to get out of this virus is a comprehensive approach to fight this virus. I know we have been doing this over the past couple of months, but with the increase in cases, I think we need to pause and take stock of what we have done, and how we can improve going forward. It is thus timely that we need to review our approach as stakeholders in the Erongo region and develop an approach that will contain the virus. All of our efforts are necessary during this time,” Andre said.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na



2020-07-06 11:17:15 | 3 hours ago