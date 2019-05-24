Cash injection  for rural projects

Selma Gumbo

OUTJO - Eight rural projects received funds from the constituency office of Outo through various initiatives such as Poor Farmers Initiatives, Constituency Development Fund, Micro Finance and Regional Specific Action Plan.

The funds availed from the three initiatives amounted to N$257 177.

Two individuals, namely, Michael Nowoseb from Toevlug and Hofney Seibeb from farm Werda each received six goats while the Queen Sophia group project received 12 goats and the value of the funding to the three projects amounted to N$34 998. Community Sewing Project at Seringkop farm and the Wood Cutting Project belonging to Balalaika Community each benefitted from the micro finance to the tune of N$107 593. Community gardens at Balalaika farm, farm Werda and Queen Sophia also got funding under the Constituency Development Funds in the form of water tanks worth a combined amount of N$113 585.

Regional and Local Authority Act, 1994 stipulates that regional councillors are custodians of the development of the regions that is why they have different funds in their offices for these development purposes.

“As far as limited resources is our concern, this will not discourage us to attend to the needs and aspirations of our people, no matter how little resources we have at our disposal, what we have will try to distribute equal to the community,” emphasised Outjo Constituency Councillor Johannes Asino.

