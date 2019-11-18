CBD shooter gets legal representation

WINDHOEK - The legal trouble of a man charged with murder in the Windhoek High Court was finally resolved last Thursday when the Directorate of Legal Aid in the Ministry of Justice instructed legal representation for him. Former Global Fund employee, Simataa Mervin Simasiku, 32, is accused of killing his supervisor and wounding an ex-colleague.

Simasiku’s matter was postponed to 16 January 2020 for a status hearing and possible trial dates. Simasiku is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder alternatively negligent discharge of a firearm and discharging of a firearm in public. On 28 January this year, Simasiku walked into the offices of Global Fund at the City Centre and fired five shots, one of which killed his boss, Sarah Lungowe Mwilima, 54, and another seriously wounding Ester Ndahekelekwa Nepolo, his colleague. During a subsequent bail application, Simasiku said he acted in self-defence when he fired the shots, but stopped short of explaining, only saying: “The truth will be revealed during the trial.” Simasiku remains in custody after his bail application was declined by magistrate Vanessa Stanley.

