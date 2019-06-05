Charged poachers denied bail

KATIMA MULILO – Two suspected poachers who were arrested in three separate poaching activities, in a joint operation of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the Namibia Police on Sunday in the Zambezi Region, were denied bail when they appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

In the first incident, a 27-year old Namibian man Pedro Mabuku was arrested in Choto compound after 11 elephant tusks were found buried under the bed. He was arrested and charged with possession and dealing of controlled wildlife products. He was denied bail and the case was postponed to the 24th of July for further investigations and legal aid application.

In another incident, five pieces of elephant tusks were also discovered and confiscated in Lubuta area, one male suspect was apprehended while the other three suspects escaped. The arrested suspect is a 28-year-old Zambian national Denis Mubita and his case was postponed to the 29th of July. The last incident took place at Sachona village, where two Namibian minor suspects, a 17-year old male and a 15-year old female were apprehended in possession of two live pangolins, two other suspects reportedly escaped. The two suspects were released in custody of their guardians and the case was postponed to 30th of July to allow room for further investigations. Donnevan Schuster appeared for the state.



