CHEC, Namport give N$2 million towards drought

SWAKOPMUND - The Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) and the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) last week on Friday donated N$1 million each towards the Namibian government’s massive drought relief assistance initiative for the drought affected.

The donations were handed over to President Hage Geingob during the commissioning of the Namport’s new container terminal that was constructed by Chinese-owned CHEC.

“This is what we want. This is the spirit of unity. Some countries and business that extended a helping hand also have poor people but chose to share with us,” Geingob said while accepting the cash donations at the coast.

Geingob noted it is important that all Namibians play their part and assist government in its efforts to alleviate the effects of drought in the country.

The President and the Vice President Nangolo Mbumba also set personal examples for other leaders to follow by giving their voluntary 2 percent contribution from their annual salaries towards the drought relief programme already.

According to Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during the president’s visit to Erongo last month said that government only managed to raise about N$300 million of the N$570 million that was budgeted for the drought relief programme.

She also indicated that business partners and international friends of Namibia donated about N$90 million to assist with the drought relief programme, while farmers in the Omaheke Region donated grass as well as individuals and private companies who also gave their 2 percent contributions.

According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila government is not necessarily looking for money. It can be food items, grass or any kind of donation,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

2019-08-07 06:41:45 9 hours ago