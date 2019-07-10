Chess tournament at the Goethe Institute

School Corner looks into the Chess tournament that recently took place at the Goethe Institute.

The schools that participated in the tournament which was hosted by the Kingdom Way Chess Academy include Delta Primary School, Klein Professor, Windhoek Gymnasium, and the Gardner Academy Private School.

The children who participated were of different ages and participated according to their respective levels.

The Gardner Academy scooped second and third place in their respective age groups. Below are the moments captured in pictures as provided by the Gardner Academy Private School.

