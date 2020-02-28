Chester parts ways with Mshasho Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Namibian house dance artist, Gideon Eiseb, better known as Chester has confirmed to Entertainment Now! that he has divorced Mshasho music production.

Without giving further explanation, Chester said “I am no more part of Mshasho and I will be working on my own” before stating that there’s no bad blood between them.

In a previous interview with Entertainment now! Chester stated that he and the multi-award-winning King Teed Dee previously known as the Dogg were planning to renew the contract which never happened.

The self-proclaimed “House Prince” became a dancer turned musician and he has been in the Mshasho camp since the beginning of his music career.

He worked for King Tee Dee as a dancer for 15 years and as a signed artist for two years.

Chester’s road to stardom started when he became King Tee Dee’s back up dancer and featured him in songs such as ‘Nuka’ which was released in 2013.

He is not the only artist to leave Mshasho, one of the most loved artists in the country, Young T also left the stable last year after accusing the ‘One I love’ hitmaker of witchcraft.

Chester is back on his feet and recently featured on the December hit song ‘Soek Soek’ with Dj Spuzza. He is currently working on his new album which will be released later this year.

The album which is not yet titled will be his second offering after Beginning of My Hustle was released in 2018.

The Sabi hitmaker is also on a mission of growing his clothing brand Sweet Gang which he started in 2017.

Talking about his new project, the skilful dancer said, there are only a few touches left than the album will be out.

“My fans should just be on a lookout because what I am currently pushing, is the one for the books,” he concluded.

When King Tee Dee was questioned about his recent soldier parting ways with his record label, the not so kind artist said “Stop asking stupid questions” before he hung up the call. ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-02-28 11:08:48 | 3 hours ago