Child dies after feasting on epilepsy tablets

ONGWEDIVA – The police in Ohangwena Region have warned parents and guardians not to leave minor children unattended after two minor children feasted on epilepsy tablets which claimed the life of one of the minor boys.

The incident happened at Oshamukwiyu village near Ohalushu in Ohangwena Region recently. The two boys, both aged two, were allegedly left in the care of an epilepsy patient.

According to Warrant Officer Abner Kaume Iitumba of the Public Relations Office in Ohangwena Region, their grandmother had allegedly gone to church and had asked a neighbour to check on the children as the patient is often drowsy. When the grandmother left, the children allegedly got hold of the tablets, went behind a wall and had their feast while the patient was sleeping. When the neighbour came to check on them, one of the children was just walking randomly around the house while the other boy was found lying helplessly.

The children were allegedly rushed to hospital, but the boy who was found helplessly died upon arrival at the hospital. Although the incident happened at the end of last month, the police only became aware of the incident when the post-mortem team requested for the CR number of the docket, which was not available because the matter was not reported.

The docket CR was needed for the post-mortem to be conducted. An inquest docket has since been opened and the police are urging the public to report matters of such nature to the police.

Iitumba also appeals to the public to leave children with neighbours instead of living them unattended.

2019-04-08 09:06:04 1 days ago