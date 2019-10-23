Child rape offences soar

WINDHOEK – The Namibian police reported six cases of rape this past weekend, with one matter involving a nine-year-old accused of raping fellow minors.

Two girls aged, five and eight, were raped by a fellow minor on Saturday at Ozondati village in the Omatjete area.

Police spokesperson Pendukeni Haikali said it is alleged the nine-year-old boy followed the two girls to the nearby bushes where they went to urinate.

“It is further alleged that he grabbed the eight years old and had sexual acts with her in the presence of the other girl before he proceeded to have sexual acts with her too,” remarked Haikali.

An uncle to an eight-year-old girl was arrested at Otjiwarongo last Friday after he confessed to the police last week that he had sexual intercourse with the minor.

The suspect is arrested and police investigations continue.

In unrelated matter, the police at Okahandja arrested a 32-year-old man for raping a four-year-old baby girl at a farm in the Hochfeld area.

The incident happed on Thursday between 23h00 and 00h00. According to the crime report, it is alleged that the girl was staying with her uncle for the past two months at the farm and it is during that period that the suspect took advantage of the victim.

Haikali said the victim is admitted in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police at Rundu opened a case of rape after a 24-year-old man, believed to be a neighbour, raped a 13-year-old girl.

Haikali said it is alleged that the suspect went to charge his mobile phone at the house where the victim resides.

“It is further alleged that after receiving his phone he requested the minor to escort him to his house since they are neighbours, where he raped her,” stated Haikali.

Similarly, a 31-year-old man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl at Oniiyagaya village in Oshikoto region on Friday evening.

It is alleged the man who is a domestic worker at the victim’s house called her and her 10-year-old cousin to his bedroom to watch videos on his cellphone.

“It is further alleged that upon their arrival in his bedroom he told the cousin to go outside, before committing the evil deed.”

A 21-year-old man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who was on her way home from school in the Okankolo area.

The suspect has been arrested.

2019-10-23 07:03:59 | 1 days ago