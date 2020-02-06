Child struck by concrete pillar John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU - A five-year-old boy died in a freak accident on Monday afternoon at Ndama location in Rundu after he was hit by a concrete pillar while playing with other children.

The incident happened between 15h00 and 16h00, according to the police. “The minor died while on the way to hospital. He was identified by the family as Muronga Mathis Ndjamba. He lived at Ndama location with his parents and family,” said Kavango East crime investigations coordinator Bonifatius Kanyetu. Kanyetu further cautioned parents to be alert and on the lookout when children are playing to ensure they are safe at all times.



2020-02-06 07:52:47 | 15 hours ago