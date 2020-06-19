Child who was never vaccinated dies

A three-year-old baby girl who had never been vaccinated since birth died on Tuesday in the casualty section at Onandjokwe state hospital where she was rushed for treatment.

The child was discharging whitish fluid but unfortunately she died before nurses could attend to her, stated a police crime report issued by the Oshikoto police.

According to the regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, the police received a report that the child had never been vaccinated or treated since birth.

Her body was transported by the police to the Omuthiya state hospital for a post-mortem to medically determine the exact cause of death. “No inquest has been registered yet, pending the autopsy results,” said Katjiua.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday an inquest docket was opened after a 33-year-old domestic worker was found dead hanging with a rope around his neck in a mahangu field at Amilema village.

The deceased’s brother discovered his body. The dead man has been identified as Aguinaldo Anacleto.

A rape case was reported at Okatope police station on the same day, after a Grade 1 learner at Onandjamba Primary School was defiled by her 25-year-old neighbour.

“It is alleged the suspect was caught by the victim’s grandmother zipping up his trousers at the cuca shop where he had lured the seven-year-old girl. The incident happened while the grandmother was away at nearby houses only to return to the shocking scene,” said an investigator.

2020-06-19 11:03:49 | 15 hours ago