Children appreciate PHF’s benevolence

WINDHOEK – Samuel Markus (10) from Havana is thankful to the Patty’s Heart Foundation (PHF) for always taking care of them, encouraging children to pay attention to their school work and to study hard to provide for themselves in the future, while Annastasia Shihepo (7) from Okahandja Park says the gestures will encourage them to do the same and feed vulnerable people when they grow up.

More than 1 000 vulnerable children were left smiling after different meals during a fun day hosted for them by PHF at the Katutura Youth Complex recently. The children who also enjoyed different activities such as jumping castle, soccer, face-painting and the Amangus game were from the informal settlements of Okahandja Park, Killimanjaro, Havana, Okuryangava and Ombili. They were treated to two meals as well as a gift bag that they took home. They also enjoyed musical entertainment from artists such as Bullet Ya Kaoko, Lady May, D-Naff, Jaleel and Ann-Singer.

PHF is a community outreach organisation that aims to honour the legacy of President Hage Geingob’s first wife, the late Priscilla “Auntie Patty” “Meme Niilonga” Geingos through food and clothing drives and other support initiatives. The fun day was in celebration of her legacy feeding vulnerable children from her time in the liberation struggle.

2018-10-17 11:24:10 2 months ago