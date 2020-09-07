Children drown in sewage dam Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA - Two minor children drowned in a sewage dam at Onandjaba in the Okalongo constituency on Thursday morning.

A third child who also fell in the sewage dam was retrieved alive and is admitted at an Oshikuku hospital in a critical condition.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said although the details of the incident are still sketchy, there are suspicions that the children were trying to remove dead fish that was floating on top of the water in the dam.

“Only one child was removed alive and was immediately taken to Onandjaba clinic for medical treatment and later transferred to Oshikuku hospital in a critical condition,” said Simaho.

The victims were identified as Etuhole Penehafo Shivandu (3) and Ndinelao Kahatumwa (4).

The deceased are said to be cousins, while the survivor is a neighbour.

The police in Omusati are also investigating a case of stock theft following the theft of seven donkeys from Olusati village in Uuvudhiya constituency in Oshana region.

It is alleged that two suspects allegedly took the donkeys from the grazing area on 24 August 2020.

The missing donkeys were discovered last week at Epundi village in the Endola constituency in the Ohangwena region.

The donkeys are valued at N$9 500.

In other news, two suspects aged 25 and 32 were arrested for stealing an electric water pump.

The alleged theft took place on 28 July 2020 and the pump valued at N$9 000 was discovered last week.

The electric water pump was stolen at the Okashana cattle post at Okagolo village in the Tsandi constituency. The suspects are expected to appear in court today. –nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-07 09:24:21 | 1 days ago