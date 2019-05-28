China, Namibia enjoy good relations - Zhang

WINDHOEK - Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, has reiterated that China, the world’s fastest-growing economy, enjoys a strong and sound political and economic relationship with Namibia.

“Since the 1960s, the leaders of the older generations of our two countries have established a profound revolutionary comradeship,” he said in reference to the ties cemented at Namibia’s independence but that date back to the ‘60s when Namibia was still not yet liberated.

“During our liberation struggle against imperialism, colonialism and national development, our peoples supported each other and cooperated sincerely, forging brotherhood through which we stood with each other,” said Ambassador Zhang.

He noted that although far apart from each other, similar historical experiences and the eagerness to develop together give the Chinese and Namibian people a natural sense of intimacy.

“What linked us is not only a profound traditional friendship, but also a close bond of interest. The Harambee Prosperity Plan put forward by President Geingob is highly compatible with China’s development strategy. The cooperation between the two countries is faced with an unprecedented historic opportunity,” he emphasized.

“Against the backdrop of China-US trade frictions, China-Namibia cooperation may have more opportunities rather than misfortune. For example, the number of US agricultural products exported to China decreased, which may be a chance for Namibia to expand its beef and grapes export to China,” he said on some of the Namibian exports.

Zhang said he looks forward to seeing more Namibian products at the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the Second China International Import Expo and he wants “to achieve more win-win cooperation between China and Namibia”.

“Let us join hands and continue to follow the path of mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields such as mining, agriculture, science and technology, infrastructure, tourism, trade and investment facilitation, to write a splendid new chapter of China-Namibia’s comprehensive strategic partnership, and promote new developments of China-Namibia relations to an even higher level,” he said. Chinese firms have investments worth billions of US dollars in Namibia employing more than 6 000 Namibians. Furthermore, more than 10 000 Chinese tourists visit Namibia annually though this figure could be expanded.

