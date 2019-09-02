China-Namibia relations one of the best in Africa – Zhang

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming has described the diplomatic relations between his country and Namibia as one the best on the African continent. “China-Namibia relationship is the among the best in China-Africa relationships,” said Zhang.

Zhang was addressing a group of prospective Namibian students that received scholarships to study in China at the sending-off ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Windhoek.

China has accepted 57 Namibian students to study in China for the 2019 academic year.

The Chinese ambassador said that when President Hage Geingob visited China last year the two countries’ leaders strengthened the existing ties by elevating the relationship.

“The two heads of state took the relations to new heights through comprehensive and cooperation strategies and the support system is strong and that dates way back,” he noted.

Zhang emphasised the political support Namibia gave to China on many issues especially the backing of the republic to get back and be part of the United Nations in 1971. “This kind of relationship is based on mutual tasks and equal footage with owning the cooperation,” said Zhang.

In terms of strategic partnerships, Zhang said there are two important and outstanding cooperation in Namibia which no other African country can make comparisons to. “The first project is the space science cooperation. Namibia just received the first Chinese female astronaut last week and nine years ago the first Chinese astronaut also visited Namibia as the first country because of the space science cooperation that exists between the two states,” said Zhang.

He said that in Swakopmund there is a tracking station. “The tracking station has been in operation from 2000 till today and that symbolic cooperation links Namibia and China together for the peaceful use of space. We honour Namibia and cherish this support system,” he reiterated.

Another landmark project is the Husab Uranium mine, the largest single Chinese investment in Africa. “This is the single largest investment China has ever made in Africa where more than US$5 billion (N$55 billion) has been injected in the project,” he said.

He said these are two examples of the strategic importance of the states’ bilateral relationship. “This relationship has been laid a solid foundation by our senior leaders, the likes of the Founding President Sam Nujoma, former President Pohamba, our late Chairman Mao Zedong and so forth and that is past; what must happen now is to inherit this and pass on from one generation to the next, ” he concluded.

