Chinese Embassy chips in to help boy with brain condition

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia donated N$20 000 to the family of Herman Cornelius, an 11-year-old boy suffering from hydrocephalus. This is to be used for his medical treatment.

Born a healthy baby boy, a last born of three siblings, Cornelius was diagnosed with hydrocephalus at the age of five. This is a brain illness in which there is an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which requires medical check-ups every once in a while. Cornelius’ condition has been for long costly to his family, especially his unemployed mother, Ester Abraham, and her husband who does odd jobs to put bread on the table.

Third secretary of the Chinese Embassy, Jessica Li, handed over the donation at Cornelius’ family home in Windhoek. “We extend our helping hand so that we overcome the battle of this social issues that affect us as human beings,” said Li.

“This donation comes with a sense of compassion in our collective effort and hope to retain young Cornelius back on his feet again,” she adds.

Receiving the contribution, Cornelius’ mother expressed her deep appreciation: “I am forever thankful and more delighted to notice that willing, kind hearted Samaritans still exist and are committed to changing the lives of others. This shall remain a testimony from Herman: a miracle that came at the right time when he needs financial support the most,” said Abraham.

Moses Garoeb Constituency councillor, Martin David, witnessed the donation, calling on others to come on board to the rescue those who are unable to endure themselves. He also encouraged the continued cordial relationship between countries.

Cornelius lives in the Hakahana informal settlement and spends most of his days lying down because he is incapable to sit on his own. His condition only allows him to take fluids, mostly powdered milk and juice, for consumption and wear nappies, a state that is reasonably expensive to sustain because both his parents do not work. The home where he stays does not have electricity or water, and owes N$41 000 in municipality bills.

The donation came in handy when health advocate and activist, Immanuel Sheefeni, pleaded for public support to help Cornelius with any form of contribution, which prompted the Chinese Embassy to get involved after New Era reported on the story.

2018-12-11 09:28:14 22 days ago