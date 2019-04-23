Chinese fraud suspect granted N$10 000 bail

SWAKOPMUND - The Chinese national who was arrested last week in connection with fraud was granted N$10 000 bail on Thursday during his second appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

Cheng Li was arrested last week Wednesday in Swakopmund for fraud after police discovered he allegedly forged his temporary drivers licence.

Crime coordinator for the Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu last week indicated that Li was arrested at the Swakopmund police station. Li, who is a permanent resident in Namibia, allegedly visited the police station in order to certify documents among which he had a forged temporary driver’s license he presented as an original to a police officer.

The vigilant police officers at the charge office noticed the discrepancies in the documents and arrested Li on the spot.

During his second appearance, he was instructed by Magistrate Nelao Brown to hand in his passport and also not to apply for a new one.

He is also expected to report on Mondays and Fridays at the Swakopmund Police Station and should not leave Swakopmund without the permission of his investigating officer.

His case was postponed to 28 May for further investigation.

2019-04-23 09:28:23 9 hours ago