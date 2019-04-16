Chinese man arrested for forging driver’s license

WALVIS BAY – Chinese national Li Cheng, who appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Friday for producing a forged driver’s license, was denied bail.

Crime coordinator for the Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Saturday said that Cheng was arrested on Thursday morning at the Swakopmund police station.

Li, who is a permanent resident in Namibia, allegedly visited the police station in order to certify documents among which he had a forged temporary driver’s license he presented as an original.

Vigilant police officers at the charge office noticed the discrepancies in the documents and arrested Li in the police station.

He was denied bail during his first appearance on Friday but will make his second appearance tomorrow.

In another incident, a couple was arrested in Walvis Bay for allegedly lying under oath about a robbery.

According to Iikuyu, a female worker of the popular Raft restaurant at Walvis Bay allegedly reported to her employers and Nampol that she was a smash and grab victim while on her way to bank N$56 000 last week Tuesday. The police report filed by the woman allegedly states that an unknown suspect allegedly smashed the passenger’s window glass after blocking the complainant in front of the vehicle and grabbed the handbag containing the cash and jumped into a waiting taxi. Iikuyu yesterday told New Era that the woman’s story did not add up and upon further investigations, police discovered that she had given a false report and that the robbery was allegedly planned and carried out with her partner.

Both were arrested and are expected to appear in court today.

2019-04-16 09:51:45 15 hours ago