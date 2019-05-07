Chinese national murdered in Rehoboth

WINDHOEK – A Thirty-four-year-old Chinese national was brutally murdered in Rehoboth on Wednesday last week.

According to Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, the deceased, Sun Yanhui, 34, was found in a pool of blood around 20h00 and 20h30 on Wednesday night on the premises of New Hope Investment CC in Rehoboth.

“According to our investigations thus far, the suspect was a co-worker of the deceased. They previously worked together at the brick factory,” explained Shikwambi. In addition, Shikwambi noted that the motive behind the murder is yet to be established through ongoing investigations.

Sun who worked as a manager at the brick company was allegedly attacked and overpowered by the alleged suspect. Sun’s lifeless body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with a slit on his throat. Police reports indicate that both Sun’s hands were tied behind his back and a cloth was stuffed in his mouth. The 27-year-old suspect who was arrested on Friday is expected to have made his first appearance in Rehoboth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

In an unrelated matter, a case of attempted murder was reported in Katutura over the weekend in which a 37-year-old man sustained serious injuries. It is alleged that the victim and his friend arrived at a bar and wanted to buy cigarettes.

One of the men found at the bar went into a house and returned with a pistol in his hand. Police reports state that the friend to the victim fled the area upon seeing the man holding a gun but the victim remained standing. The man with a gun shot at the victim twice, hitting and wounding both his legs.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention in Katutura State Hospital. He is said to be in a stable but serious condition. The police have detained a 33-year-old suspect for questioning and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

