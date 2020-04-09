Choosing your accommodation Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×



One of the most important decisions one has to make before travelling is choosing the most suitable accommodation – and there are so many to choose from.

Some opt for luxury and comfort and are more than willing to pay for it. Some are budget-conscious travellers who are willing to compromise on sleeping arrangements; whereas others love adventure and have no issue fighting off the occasional bug... or snake. You know? Different strokes for different folks.

Here are five other factors I consider before choosing my accommodations:



Purpose of the trip

I don’t always travel for the same reason. Some trips are for relaxation, some are for adventure, others perhaps for educational or work purposes. To relax, an aesthetically pleasing hotel with an infinity pool and a bar with the best cocktails in town – no compromise. This may not be the choice I would make for a work trip.



Budget

While luxurious accommodations may always be the first pick, the budget doesn’t always allow (and I do love a good budget!). Be very considerate of that. It is not wise to financially strain yourself for accommodations; you will rarely spend any time there!



Travel companions

Consider what your companions are comfortable with and try to reach a compromise. I find that group travels work out cheaper when you book out Airbnbs instead of hotel rooms. You don’t get to have readymade breakfast, but hey – do what you must.



Your personality

If you are anything like me, you probably don’t ever camp. This is because I know myself.

I cannot stand creepy crawlies and I do not have the strength that camping requires: carrying the equipment, setting up, having to make a fire and cook on vacation, and scary stories around a fire give me nightmares. It’s a job on its own.

Location

I find the location to be one of the most important factors. My strongest piece of advice is to choose accommodation that is closest to whatever you want to experience. If your priority is Deadvlei, book into a camp or lodge nearby.

It will enhance your trip.

Do not hesitate to reach out should you need help picking accommodation for your trip. Consider me your fairy travel mother after our lockdown.



Facebook: Ndapanda Haininga

Twitter: @lahyahaininga

Instagram: @__ndapanda

2020-04-09 11:36:22 | 21 hours ago