CIF to host first annual construction conference

WINDHOEK - The Construction Industries Federation (CIF) plans to host its first annual construction conference on 14 and 15 November 2019, which is to take place at the Safari Hotel and Conference Centre. The purpose of the conference is to bring together the members of the CIF and key private and public sector stakeholders to discuss the current state of the industry and to highlight the opportunities for the building and construction sector, despite the current economic environment Namibia finds itself in.

Hosting this conference is possible due the commitment and support provided by respective sponsors, including First National Bank, Nexus Group Holdings, Saint-Gobain, Bank Windhoek, Peralin Paints, Namibia Construction, Team Namibia, Ohlthaver & List, Namibia Media Holdings and Cirrus Capital, Talisman Hire, and Simonis Storm.

High-level speakers for the conference have been confirmed and include Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Works and Transport James Sankwasa. In addition, executive directors or senior officials of key government ministries will present and discuss future opportunities for infrastructure development within their respective portfolios. These include the energy sector, health and social services, agriculture and water, and education, as well as rural and urban development, and low-cost housing. As many businesses are also based in the north of Namibia, the CIF invited the chairperson of the NCCI Ongwediva, Ben Hauwanga, to open the conference.

Bärbel Kirchner, consulting general manager of the CIF said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this kind of support from our sponsors as well as having the commitment from the respective speakers. It is a busy time of the year, but it shows what can be achieved when reaching out to others, who would like to see our industry thrive and move forward, in order for us to once again effectively and increasingly contribute to Namibia’s sustainable economic development.”

Although there are a multitude of issues that affect the industry, a one-and-a-half-day conference, necessitates the focus on only the key issues that impact the profitability of businesses in the construction sector.

According to the CIF, the conference was scheduled to take place alongside the CIF’s AGM which normally takes place in the final quarter of the year. The timing was also considered suitable in order to once again highlight the importance of supporting local businesses, and contractors. But, most importantly, the CIF states that it important to secure maximum awareness of the construction sector and its potential to contribute to future economic growth, especially at a time when government authorities are now engaged with their budgeting for the next financial year.

2019-10-30