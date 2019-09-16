City asks residents to submit readings themselves 

WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek yesterday sent an urgent notice asking residents to submit their water and electricity readings for the month of September themselves, citing technical difficulties.

This new a development was confirmed by City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya.

“The City is currently experiencing technical difficulties in taking electricity and water readings for non-self-reading clients. As a result, the residents of the following suburbs: Katutura, Eros, Klein-Windhoek, Ludwigsdorf, Olympia, Prosperita, Academia, Pioneers Park, Hochland Park and Dorado Park are requested to submit their readings telephonically or via email,” reads the notice.

“The interims will be charged if no readings are received from residents in the affected suburbs. The readings should reach our office before 19 September. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” further reads the notice.

Amutenya was yesterday unable to explain what technicalities the City faced, only saying that it was “technicalities”.

