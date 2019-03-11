City Police swoops on own colleagues with traffic fines

WINDHOEK - City Police is today conducting in-house operation against colleagues with warrants of arrest and outstanding fines.

In an email sent to staff members last week, the City Police informed their colleagues that the department has noticed with great concern a high number of fines against municipal officials that have advanced into warrants of arrest. “It is against this background the department hereby like to inform all the employees from various departments that City Police will be conducting an in-house warrant of arrest execution operation from March 11, 2019,” reads the email.

City Police spokesperson, Cillie Kapolo, has confirmed the email saying no one is going to be spared. However, she could not provide the number of officers and colleagues with outstanding fines as they were busy sorting it out on Friday afternoon for today’s operation.





