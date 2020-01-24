City spends N$300 000 yearly on New Year Bash Edgar Brandt Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek (CoW), through its marketing and events sections and in conjunction with various stakeholders, has revealed to Entertainment Now! that it spends approximately N$300 000 to host the New Year bash, but that wasn’t the case last year due to budgetary constraints.

This was stated by Harold Akwenye, the manager of corporate communications at the city. “Last year, unfortunately, due to budgetary constraints, we could not present the usual format of the celebrations, but instead only offered a fireworks display,” explained Akwenye.

He further emphasised the city did not advertise a bash for 2019; hence, they did not cancel such an event to begin with, addressing those who claim the bash was cancelled.

The city hosted the first New Year’s celebrations in 2003. “Although the motivation for having the event may change and has changed from time-to-time, one of the aims is to provide a safe and affordable local platform for residents and visitors to celebrate the start of a new year,” said Akwenye.

He mentioned that through the event, city also endeavours to promote local artists and SME caterers, as well as to market Windhoek as a vibrant tourist destination to attract people to the city during the festive season.

“We do not receive any income from hosting the event, since, up to now, we have not charged any entrance and/or attendance fees to residents and visitors. Most years, we’ve been dependent on the support of sponsors to ensure the successful hosting of the celebrations,” said Akwenye.

He said the city remains committed to positioning the capital as the gateway to endless opportunities, including offering the residents an often much-needed break from the monotony of every-day life in a socially and economically responsible manner. “The city reviews its prerogative to host new year’s celebrations while engaging all relevant stakeholders,” detailed Akwenye.

It remains a mystery whether there will be a bash this year, as the hosting largely depends on the availability of funds. We will keep you posted – but note that if the city doesn’t pronounce itself on the status of the bash, let it be known that there won’t be any extravagant celebrations – just beautiful, loud and colourful fireworks.





2020-01-24 09:07:22 | 5 days ago