Classy Nyambe silences critics with 5-star performance

Windhoek – Katima Mulilo-born Namibian footballer Ryan Simasiku Nyambe is certainly an athlete up there with the very best in world football if his near faultless performance against Newcastle United is anything to go by.

The versatile Namibian put up an impressive display during his championship team Blackburn Rovers’ FA Cup replay against the English Premiership campaigners, on Tuesday.

Deployed is his preferred right fullback position, Nyambe showed maturity and calmness way belying his tender age of 20, as he marshalled the Ewood Park outfit’s rearguard with confidence and amazing authority.

Back home, vocal football fans have been skeptical about his quality whilst questioning his loyalty in representing his motherland at international level.

The Premier League strugglers overcame the loss of a two-goal cushion and untimely injuries to secure their place in round four with a spirited win at Ewood Park.

Nyambe’s determined Rovers took the Premiership strugglers to extra time, only to be hard done by goalkeeper David Raya’s jittery display between the sticks. The hosts conceded two late goals to exit the competition 4-2.

Despite the defeat, Nyambe’s impressive performance will go a long way in establishing himself as one of the finest young prospects in English football.

The strongly built fullback certainly has all the attributes to become a top-class footballer and only time will tell where he will end up should his championship side fail to gain promotion to the English elite league in the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday against Newcastle United, he started at right back before switching to centre of defence in the second half and barely put a foot wrong. Blessed with an incredible first touch, pace, great vision, accurate passing and timely tackles – Nyambe is certainly not your ordinary athlete.

From a personal point of view, he is without a shadow of doubt the most complete footballer to have come out of our shores in the modern era.

Contrary to wild assumptions that the Katima Mulilo-born lad has turned his back on his motherland – the Blackburn Rovers Academy fullback has made it very clear that he first wants to establish himself in the tough and demanding rigours of English football before thinking about representing his country of birth at the international stage.

Based on his latest performance, Namibian football authorities would be best advised to pursue ‘Zambezi Monster’ closely to monitor his potential availability whilst keeping an eagle eye on his rapid progress in international football.

Any footballer plying his trade in England’s second tier football division is certainly worth the candle having a look at. Truth be told, Namibia does not have a player in Nyambe’s class in the current Brave Warriors squad.

Final analysis: the author has noticed that Nyambe is surrounded by very average footballers - a scenario that could potentially stall his overall progress.

