Climate change impact should not be ignored

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax says the impact of climate change on food security should not be underestimated.

Tax said this in a media statement she issued yesterday.

She implored member states to collectively strive for a hunger free world where everyone has access to food. World Food Day was observed on Tuesday.

“We must put efforts together using national and regional policies, plans and strategies to address poverty and hunger,” she said.

Tax added that a healthy diet is essential for maximum productivity.

The World Food Day was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in honour of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945.

FAO deals with global food and agricultural issues.

The day was proclaimed by the Conference of the Food Agriculture Organisation, and is commemorated every year to heighten public awareness of the global problem of food absence, scarcity and to strengthen solidarity in the struggle against hunger, malnutrition and poverty.

2019-10-17 06:56:54 | 8 hours ago