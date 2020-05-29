Coleman confirms Valencia exit Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

Namibia’s Brave Gladiators poster-girl Zenatha Coleman’s contract with Spanish Women Premier Football Division side Valencia CF Femenino will come to an end of next month and it appears Coleman will not be extending her stay with the club come next season.

Coleman, who joined Valencia on a two-year deal from Zaragoza CFF, confirmed her pending exit from Valencia on her various social media platforms, where she indicated that her contract with the club will run full circle end of June 2020 and that she has no intentions staying on next season.

The 26-year old Namibian forward joined struggling Zaragoza CFF in January 2018, having spent two success-laden seasons with Lithuanian top side Gintra University. She joined Gintra from local side Tura Magic Ladies FC in 2016.

Making the announcement yesterday, Coleman said: “I’m making it an official announcement for the public to know that I will not continue in the Valencia CF Femenino next season as my contract expires end of June… beautiful two-year experience with one of the biggest clubs in Spain and I’m grateful to have been part of this club. Sharing a locker room with some of the greatest players, scoring goals, providing assists and making good friends for the future. I look forward to knowing what my next challenge will be but, of course, I’m leaving everything in the hands of the Almighty.” The Keetmanshoop-born stylish attacking midfielder remains one of the Brave Gladiators top net-busters with more than 15 goals to her name in more than 45 caps for the Gladiators.

