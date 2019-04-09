Coleman promises more against Botswana tonight

WINDHOEK - Brave Gladiators captain Zenatha Coleman says scoring an early goal and tightening their performance in all departments will be a key ingredient in beating visiting Botswana in the second leg of their 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 18h30.

Coleman, who plays for Spanish giants Valencia, led the side for the first time during the first leg last Friday in Gaborone when the Brave Gladiators lost 1-0, but she remains hopeful and says massive improvement from the team will be the order of the day.

“We will be at home and we will face a very tough side that knows that they have that important away goal. Therefore, we need to come and get our goal as well and be careful not to concede. We were not bad on Friday, they will have a plan too, and we need to be smart. We know them better after the first leg and we will be much improved,” said a confident Coleman.

The skillful Coleman added that personally she will raise her game as well. “I have to give more yet again. I am doing this for my country and for my people and my teammates look up to me for inspiration so I have to deliver. Will surely give my all and with the armband it’s even more demanding, a demand that I fully take on and carry my team and country on my shoulders.”

Brave Gladiators coach Brian Isaacs will be without another key player winger Thomalina Adams who is out with a knee injury.

“The doctors confirmed she will not be available so we look to other players to use this chance to help the team advance. We are a team and every player is capable of performing well if they give their best,” said the veteran mentor.

The winner of tonight’s match will proceed to face South Africa in the second round, and then either Zambia or Zimbabwe in the third round.

