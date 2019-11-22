Community urged to protect schools from thieves Loide Jason National Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Namibian Police in Omusati Region in collaboration with the ministry of education has pleaded with the local community to take up the responsibility to protect school property from thieves.

This was announced this week when the police regional commander in Omusati Commissioner Titus Shikongo met with the delegation of inspectors of education at the newly inaugurated police regional headquarters.

The meeting, initiated by the Namibian Police, deliberated on the issue of securing public schools during holiday.

The delegation was led by Omusati acting education director Sophia Ashipala.

The regional commander encouraged community members to be the eyes and ears of the police in the fight against crime.

“It is a known fact that schools are equipped with learning aids like computers, laptops, cameras and other electronics that if left unguarded, they will be prone to being stolen by thieves who have already started rampaging schools and stealing properties,” explained Shikongo.

The meeting, through the deliberations, suggested schools that do not succeed in hiring security guards to find means of ensuring security measures are taken before they close.

The educators and police officials were in concert they will identify community members with clean criminal records to safeguard the schools and properties for an agreed amount of money that will be generated by the schools and surrounding community.

They further proposed that schools in the region should approach the Women and Man Network to guard the schools.

Another alternative discussed was to completely relocate movable properties from the schools to any identified safe place such as a police station or a secure warehouse.

The initiative was highly appreciated by the ministry of education, indicating that steps will be taken to involve the community by encouraging it to take ownership of the schools.

2019-11-22 07:42:37 | 17 hours ago