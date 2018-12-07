Confirmed: Fifa coming to Namibia this month …set to clean up NFA squabbles

Windhoek – In a letter dated December 04, 2018, world football governing body FIFA, through its secretary general Fatma Samoura, wrote to Namibia Football Association (NFA) 1st vice-president Naftal Ngalangi informing him of their decision to send a high level delegation to Namibia to look into the endless grubby affairs of the local federation.

Fifa’s letter is a response to Ngalangi’s letter to them dated November 02, 2018, in which he outlined the problems faced by Namibian football and also proved Fifa with a raft of documents as support papers.

In her reply to Ngalangi, Samoura said: “Over the course of the past month, FIFA has received several correspondences from various stakeholders involved in Namibian football about current state of affairs at the NFA. It appears that there is a situation of paralysis in Namibian football and that this has affected many aspects of Namibian football, including competitions.”

“…In this context, we would like to inform you that FIFA intends to send a delegation to Windhoek 19 - 20 December 2018 in order to meet the relevant stakeholders and further assess the satiation. The FIFA administration will liaise with the NFA administration for logistical details and in order to organise meetings accordingly,” said the FIFA Secretary General’s letter, which News Era Sport has seen.



