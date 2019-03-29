Constituency feeds homeless in Windhoek

Katrina Jacob

WINDHOEK - In an on-going effort to support the homeless in Windhoek City, the Windhoek East Constituency office gave a midday meal on Tuesday for the homeless people living in the city.

This is the second year the Windhoek East Constituency office has brought together the homeless to share a midday meal. The councillor’s office took this initiative to organise this activity to feed and help the needy through donors and Good Samaritans.

Recipients were given clothes, blankets, ready-to-eat meals and uncooked food donations donated by the Namibia Community Trust, Elmo Kaiyamo and Martin Shipanga of Shipanga Holdings.

This year,z more than 50 people came for the free lunch for those in need. The goal of the lunch is to develop connections and to create a spirit of working together and looking at each other as Namibians and not racial groups.

“We will work without stopping, fight the challenges without surrendering, and work together without waver for the benefit of all our people. We are determined to achieve greater things and elevate Namibia to greater heights,” stated Councillor Joyce Nangula Namuhuja.

Namuhuja called on the youth to emulate and take care of the people around them regardless of who they are. She however discouraged intentions to disrupt activities aimed at helping people and misleading people to divert them from good participations for own personal or political gains.

*Katrina Jacob is an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) based in Windhoek.

2019-03-29 09:20:52 3 days ago