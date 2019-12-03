Contract worker at Ohorongo dies in freak accident Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - An employee contracted by Ohorongo Cement died on Saturday afternoon in a freak accident at the Sargberg cement plant, the company revealed in a press statement.

Ohorongo spokesperson Frankleen Alberts stated internal and external investigations are being conducted to determine the exact cause and nature of the accident. “I can confirm that a fatal accident indeed happened at Ohorongo on Saturday, 29, but details surrounding the matter are still sketchy. We will however release more details tomorrow (yesterday) also when we have satisfied that all next of kin are informed,”Alberts told New Era in a brief telephonic interview on Sunday.

“The company will continue to do everything to ensure that the safety of all employees remain intact and will continue to view it as a priority. All measures have been taken to secure the area,” she added.

Ohorongo remains committed to supporting all employees, contractors and their families, reads the statement.

