Cop assault accused granted N$3 000 bail
RUNDU - A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday evening for assualting an off duty police
officer at Rundu, was granted bail of N$3 000 when he appeared in the local magistrate’s court on
Monday. The accused, Hausiku Kanyetu Linyando, who with a snooker pool stick assaulted an off
duty cop at a shebeen in Rundu, appeared before magistrate Hellen Olaiya, while public prosecutor
Rauna Shihwandu represented the State in the matter. The case was remanded to 5 March next year
for further police investigations.
John Muyamba
2019-12-04 07:18:58 | 1 days ago