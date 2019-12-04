Cop assault accused granted N$3 000 bail

RUNDU - A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday evening for assualting an off duty police

officer at Rundu, was granted bail of N$3 000 when he appeared in the local magistrate’s court on

Monday. The accused, Hausiku Kanyetu Linyando, who with a snooker pool stick assaulted an off

duty cop at a shebeen in Rundu, appeared before magistrate Hellen Olaiya, while public prosecutor

Rauna Shihwandu represented the State in the matter. The case was remanded to 5 March next year

for further police investigations.

2019-12-04 07:18:58 | 1 days ago