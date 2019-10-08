Cops accused of extorting bribes at fake roadblock

WINDHOEK - Three Namibian police constable were denied bail at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court for extorting money from a motorist after manning a fake roadblock around Windhoek over the weekend. The officers stationed at Katutura police station face charges of corruption and extortion after asking money from a motorist to avoid an arrest.

The three constables are Gideon Jason, Niitembu Nikanor and Paulus Salatiel. Their case was remanded to November 14, 2019.

Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the arrest and that they set up a fake roadblock. “They tested people and extorted money with the threat of locking them up should they fail to pay. One victim paid the amount and reported the matter to the police. They were tracked down and arrested,” stated Kanguatjivi.

Khomas regional police crime investigation Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas added that the victim paid N$1 900 to the officers.

Agas said N$1 800 was recovered from the police officers.

Agas said there could be more victims and called on any person who was robbed in the same way to come forth and communicate with the internal investigation sub division.

New Era learnt the officers stopped a lady in town during their “roadblock” and force her to give them money.

The lady was escorted to an ATM to withdraw the money which she handed over.





