Cops issue N$13.7m worth of summonses Staff Reporter National Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - The Namibian Police issued summonses worth over N$13.7 million to motorists during the festive season.

In a statement last week, police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga said these included drunken driving, driving without valid driver’s licenses, unlicensed vehicles, driving without safety belts, overloading, use of cell phones while operating a vehicle as well as unroadworthy vehicles.

The summonses were issued between 20 November last year and 15 January this year and formed part of the festive season road safety campaign and operation conducted by the police and other stakeholders. According to Ndeitunga, 12 782 summonses were issued during the campaign.

A total of 92 589 motorists were tested for alcohol and 413 drivers were arrested, including 273 for drunk and driving and 140 for other traffic law violations.

The police also announced that the number of road accidents declined compared to the previous festive season. Road crashes went down by four percent, while fatalities fell by 11 percent, with injuries going down by two percent.

According to the police, most crashes were recorded in Khomas Region (24 percent), while most fatalities were recorded in Otjozondjupa and Oshikoto regions with 21 percent and 10 percent respectively. The police chief also expressed his appreciation to law enforcement agencies as well as stakeholders who have displayed effective visibility, especially at traffic checkpoints and highways in all 14 regions, including the aerial patrols on B1 and B2 roads.

“Thanks to the law enforcement officers and stakeholders who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our roads and maintenance of law and order during the festive season period,’’ he said. Ndeitunga also thanked the media for their continuous coverage, educating and informing the public on issues pertaining to road safety and crime in the country.

2020-01-27 07:36:20 | 2 days ago