Cops seize speakers from noisy bars

WINDHOEK - The police confiscated 19 speakers from various shebeens and bars around Windhoek after complaints of noise pollution.

Khomas police chief Commissioner Joseph Shikongo said the police received 29 complaints from the public on noise pollution during 7 -13 October.

Shikongo said the City Police issued fines to owners when they claimed their property.

“We have been talking to members of the public trying to educate them on issues of noise pollution and telling them to reduce their volume, but we mostly find resistance. They will ask (the police) what Act or law are we using,” stated Shikongo.

He added that a fine for noise pollution is N$1 000.

Shikongo said the police were forced to seize the speakers from bars because some owners were not cooperating with the police.

“We felt the appropriate message is to take the speakers and when they come collect the speakers from our offices, we give them a fine,” he said.

Shikongo noted that some shebeens were permanently closed. He added that the police are working together with the ministry of information who are enforcing the law on copyright.

He said for one to operate a jukebox they must have a licence and pay annual fees of about N$450.

An unlicensed jukebox can lead to a fine of up to N$12 000 or three years imprisonment.



