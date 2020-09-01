Cops sensitise residents on curfew Steven Klukowski National Khomas

KEETMANSHOOP - The Namibian Police in the //Kharas region educated Keetmanshoop residents on Sunday evening on the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

During a patrol around the streets of Keetmanshoop, the police urged residents to strictly comply with the daily curfew imposed nationally between 20h00 and 05h00. Streets in the suburbs of the town were deserted except for a few cars and people still moving around.

Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mumbebo, the //Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator said this exercise forms part of modalities put in place to enforce strict adherence to the curfew.

“We will for now, with the start of the dusk-to-dawn curfew inform and educate residents on the importance to adhere to it, but next week it will be a different picture,’’ he said.

Mumbebo warned those defying the curfew would be slapped with a fine of N$2 000 or alternatively arrested.

“People should however not see this restriction of movement as a punishment, but rather as a means of curbing further spread of the coronavirus through cooperating with law enforcement officers,” he said.

According to Mumbebo, law enforcement officers will be vigilant to enforce these state of emergency regulations to the book and call on residents to give their full cooperation in the implementation of it.

President Hage Geingob last Friday extended stage three of the lockdown regulations across all 14 regions for two weeks. The daily curfew from 20h00 to 05h00 which has been previously only applicable to the local authority areas of Rehoboth, Windhoek, Okahandja, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis has been furthermore extended to the whole country until 12 September 2020.

