Corridor 17 community urged to control alcohol intake

Julia Kamarenga

CORRIDOR 17 - Deputy Minister of Marginalised Communities Royal /Ui/o/oo has urged the community of Corridor 17 to stay away from alcohol and drugs, and rather double its effort in ensuring its kids’ future is secured through education.

He said this during the ground-breaking event for the construction of a community kindergarten here.

The construction was realised through the significant contribution by the Anglo American Foundation, which set aside N$1.2 million for the state-of-the-art facility that would host an office, two class rooms, five toilets, a hall and a playground.

The plan came after the office of the marginalised communities realised the need for early childhood development in this area and approached Anglo American for funding.

The center will enable an increased percentage of children from the marginalised community to attend primary school and to further continue until they finish tertiary education.

“My office has taken the parenting role of the marginalized communities by paying their children’s tuition, accommodation fees, and other needs. Therefore your responsibility as parents now is to ensure that children are enrolled in big numbers,” said /Ui/o/oo.

/Ui/o/oo however pointed out that although the center was initiated with the purpose of integrating the marginalized communities and availing an opportunity for children to attend school and excel, the center will serve all Namibians but not just the marginalised.

Anglo American Foundation seeks to ensure that its impacts contribute to sustainable livelihoods in the communities in which it operates and the foundation was founded on the same principles.

Stakeholders such as the Ministry of Gender Equality, Women and Child Welfare pledged to provide furniture and equipment for the playground, training of the edu-carers as well as cater for their allowance.

This was confirmed by the ministry’s regional head Uaraa Kamukuendjandje at the event.

The Office of the Vice-President through the office of the marginalised communities on the other hand will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the center.

