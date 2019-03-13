Councillor Irimari appointed as governor of Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - President Hage Geingob has appointed the councillor of Ondangwa Urban Constituency Elia Irimari as new governor of Oshana Region.

Irimari succeeds former governor Clemens Kashuupulwa who was commissioned as ambassador to Russia in November last year.

The region, which has been without a governor for about four months, will have its new governor in office by next week Monday, March 18.

His contract runs until March 18, 2024 – a statement by the presidency yesterday revealed.

“Under the powers vested in the President by Articles 32 4 (a) (hh) and 110A (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, read together with the provisions of the Special Advisor and Regional Governors, [the President] appoints Mr Elia Kaulifengwa Irimari as regional governor of the Oshana Region,” the statement, issued by Presidential Press Secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari, said.

Irimari became a councillor in 2015 and has been serving in the management committee of the Oshana Regional Council since his appointment.

Hengari avoided the question on whether a by-election is being planned for Ondangwa Urban Constituency.

President Geingob has expressed confidence in the abilities of his new Oshana representative, Hengari said.

The President reminded his new lieutenant about the importance of service delivery, intergovernmental coordination, timely reporting and project implementation within the budgetary allocations.

Prior to his appointment as councillor in 2015, Irimari has been a schoolteacher and was particularly known for his activities in the Namibia National Student Organisation (Nanso).

The incoming governor is popularly known for initiatives aimed at advancing and empowering the youth.

One such initiative was to host various trainings to aid the youth to start up small backyard gardens to enable them to contribute to the country’s food security, to provide food for themselves and their community and subsequently earn an income.

Irimari during his time in the office has also been advocating for communities to harvest water so that it can be used during dry spells by both human and

livestock.



