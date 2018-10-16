Court to decide on bail for human trafficking

OSHAKATI - The persons appealing for bail in the human trafficking hearing which has been ongoing at the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court for the past two weeks will hear their fate today.

The bail hearing was on Monday set down for a ruling by the presiding Chief Magistrate Mikka Namweya.

Namweya was uncertain whether the ruling would be ready for today as arguments by the state were only provided to him yesterday.

Namweya expressed his eagerness to finish, but stated that in an event where the ruling was not ready, the matter will be postponed finally to a suitable date.

The 18-year-old Sylvia Bonifatius and the 32-year-old Fredricks Jacobus van Zyl were arrested on different dates in September on charges of human trafficking, two counts of rape and an additional charge under the Immoral Practice Act for allegedly drugging the 14-year-old victim for sexual purposes.

The state witnesses who testified in the matter have come out guns blazing against the accused persons being granted bail.

The two during the bail hearing indicated that they would plead not guilty when their trial starts.

Bonifatius told the court she was only lending a helping hand to her friend, the victim, who had allegedly approached her for help for accommodation.

According to Bonifatius, the victim was beaten and thrown out of the house by her father after a drinking spree.

Van Zyl denied knowing the victim he is alleged to have sexually violated.

However the state alleges that the victim was kept in two houses in Oshakati and Ondangwa against her will and was expected to have been transported to Henties Bay where she was promised a good schooling

It also emerged that although Bonifatius was alleging that she should be released from custody because she is registered with the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) and on the basis that she is a minor, evidence presented before court thrashed her claims.

The state earlier objected to the duo being released on bail on grounds that the case is serious and of public interest.

The state is also concerned the duo would abscond or interfere with state witnesses or the ongoing investigation.

Bonifatius was represented by Simson Aingura of Aingura Attorneys while Van Zyl was represented by Pieter Greyling of Jan Greyling and Attorneys. Chrisna Masule appeared for the state.





2018-10-16 09:23:10 2 months ago