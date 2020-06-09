Covid-19 cases  rise to 31

Namibia yesterday recorded two more new positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed number to 31.

The latest positive cases are travel-related and involved two women - a 27-year-old student and a 50-year-old woman who all travelled from India via South Africa on 24 May.

According to health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, the two women departed South Africa on 25 May by bus, with other nine passengers, who were also returning to Namibia from India. The passengers were dropped off at the Nakop border post in South Africa.

Shangula said on the same day, as pre-arranged, they were collected in two minibuses by Karasburg health district team and entered Namibia through Ariamsvlei border post.

The two women were tested on 6 June and the results came out positive on 7 June. Their condition is said to be satisfactory.

To date, Namibia has recorded no death as a result of Covid-19. All confirmed cases are from three regions, Khomas, Erongo and //Kharas. Shangula also gave an update on case number 22, saying he is still in an intensive care unit at Walvis Bay, but in a stable condition.

“Sedation was stopped and the patient is fully awake. He is still on the ventilator but is showing positive respiratory dynamics,” the minister stated. Apart from the 31 confirmed cases, 16 have recovered, while active cases moved to 15.

There are 737 people in quarantine facilities.

