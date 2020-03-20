Covid-19: Third case confirmed in Namibia 

The health ministry yesterday announced contact tracing is underway after a German national tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s confirmed cases to three.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the 61-year-old man arrived in the country on 13 March from Zimbabwe where he had arrived on 4 March from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. There was no immediate confirmation with regard to the airlines used by the patient. The man was initially hospitalised at a local hospital after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“Specimens were taken and sent to a laboratory, and the results came back positive. He remains in isolation and in stable condition. The ministry of health-led response is actively following up with all contacts of this person to ensure proper quarantine and monitoring for symptoms,” said Shangula.

On Saturday Namibia confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus after a Romanian couple, who had arrived in the country last week from Qatar, tested positive. “There are still no known cases of local transmission in Namibia, and no Covid-19 deaths,” Shangula emphasised yesterday.

“As a reminder all Namibians should adhere to the regulations announced during the declaration of the state of emergency on 15 March by the President.

“People are encouraged to avoid crowds, wash hands with soap and running water, avoid touching faces, and stay away from other people when sick. The main symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.”

Apart from declaring a state of emergency, the government has put in place strict measures to curb the further spread of coronavirus, including suspending the issuance of visas to foreign nationals from coronavirus high-risk countries such as Schengen states, China, Iran, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America and Japan.

Treasury has committed N$124 million to help fight the virus, which has so far claimed over 9 300 lives globally, with over 220 000 confirmed cases.

Government last weekend imposed several measures, including closing all private and public schools until 14 April, while mass gatherings were discouraged, prompting the cancellation of the Independence Day celebrations. International flights to and from Ethiopia, Germany and Qatar were also banned for 30 days.

