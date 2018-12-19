Crash survivor pleads for road tolerance

Nuusita Ashipala

ONDANGWA – Car crash survivor Victoria Amutenya has appealed to fellow road users to be considerate of other road users to prevent the unnecessary loss of lives this festive season.



Amutenya who doubles as a Public Education Officer at Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund encourages drivers to ensure their cars are road worthy.



“Do the right thing. Plan your trip, buckle up, check your tyres and check if your car is road worthy,” Amutenya counselled motorists.



She was involved in a car crash 11 years ago and now uses a wheelchair for her mobility. Relating her ordeal, she said it is not easy to be in her condition, as she constantly requires help from the people around.



“We are rated no1 in road crashes, hence let us be considerate on the roads. Let the Victoria’s be the last to be involved in road crashes. Survivors suffer a lot and I do not want my fellow Namibians to suffer the way we do,” said Amutenya.

Amutenya was speaking shortly after the handover of equipment to the Namibian police in Oshana and Oshikoto on Tuesday.

The equipment, which comprises of flashlights, reflectors and water bottles are intended to be used during the festive season police operations.



The donation was made through MVA’s Xupifa Eemwenyo road safety campaign. The companies that rendered a helping hand include Shivute Construction and Shivute Building Supply, Oshana Pharmacy, Namibia Funeral Supply and the Shamale Group of Companies.



MVA’s Hilda Antindi applauded the donors citing that the battle against road carnages need collective efforts. “The battle against road carnages is not an easy one, and we need all the members of our society to realise the impact of road crashes on our lives, the economy and country at large,” Antindi said.



Shivute who spoke on behalf of the donors said the donation is not a favour to the police or the community but rather a social responsibility the entities have in ploughing back into the community it operates in.

Receiving the donation, Commander of Oshana Region Rauha Amwele and Oshikoto’s Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha who is the Head of Operations promised to put the donation to good use.

2018-12-19 09:55:15 14 days ago