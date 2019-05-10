Create music for the love of it, not money- Sean Blizy

RUNDU – It is better for aspiring musicians to enter the music industry with a mindset of doing music as a passion or hobby as opposed to making a quick buck, as it takes time to make money in this industry, a Rundu based producer and recording artiste Sean Blizy, real name Sindimba Murangi, says.

“I have been in the music industry for over 10 years and this is the only time I feel like I’m starting to make money. All these years, it was about getting exposure, building my brand and performing for free just to market myself. It takes time,” Sean Blizy told Entertainment Now!.

“It’s very hard for one to make money from music in the Namibian music industry, so as artistes we just need to believe in ourselves and keep pushing. I do music for passion,” he added.

Sean Blizy’s fans can look forward to his new tunes when he launches his fifth album on May 24 in Rundu.

The album is titled ‘Kavango Zinyetu – Motherland’ (which translates Kavango our mother and it’s the motherland).

The album has an element of house music and he sings in Rukwangali with the inclusion of other Rukavango languages. In addition, the album has a taste of Afro-pop and he creatively blends traditional drums with modern sounds to create his own unique touch.

Furthermore, the album has 15 tracks including two bonus tracks. It was produced over a period of four years.

So far, Sean Blitzy has released two singles from the album entitled ‘Blesser’ and ‘Musipo’ to give his fans and music lovers in general a taste of what is to come.

On the soon-to-be launched album, Sean Blizy worked with Sito-Jah, Ace Flame, Zondie na Challo and an upcoming artist signed under One Finger Music Productions, which is owned by Sean Blizy.

For now, Sean Blizy has shot one music video from the new album and it is already available on YouTube.

2019-05-10 10:33:38 8 hours ago