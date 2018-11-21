Deadline for SSC-DF bursaries next Friday

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – Academically deserving Namibians from disadvantaged backgrounds who are unemployed have until the end of this month to apply to the Social Security Commission’s Development Fund (SSC-DF) for fulltime study at institutions of higher learning in countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The application for financial help is for the 2019 academic year and the deadline for application is next Friday, November 30 at 16H30. Students without prior qualifications who want to attain their first Diploma or a first Degree on a fulltime basis at any recognised and reputable institution of higher education are also required to apply for this bursary. Namibians from all regions and all ethnic groups with a Grade 12 or equivalent qualification are invited to apply. However, learners who completed their Grade 12 should have aggregate of 70 percent in August 2018 exams or at least 27 points in Grade 12 final exams in five subjects including English). On the other hand, tertiary students must have an aggregate of at least 65 percent in their most recent semester examinations.

Particularly, students from marginalised groups are only expected to meet admission requirements of the respective institutions of higher learning. Yet, parents’ combined income should be below N$150,000 per year. The fields of studies for this bursary includes Social Work, Agriculture, Engineering, and Artisan related fields (N1 to N6) including manufacturing and qualifications leading to vocational instructors’ course as well as medicine related fields. Therefore, applicants for Occupational Therapy, Dentistry, Physiotherapy and Radiography are highly encouraged to apply.

Additionally, the bursary caters for undergraduate as well as Honours, Master’s & Doctoral studies for Post Graduate Level in various fields of study. The loan ceiling is N$250,000 for the duration of the approved course. Therefore, students are required to submit proof of biological parents, a motivational letter from a community leader (or church or social worker) in support of the applicant’s economic and/or social background, police declaration made by the person who will take the responsibility to repay the loan should the applicant be unable to repay, certified copy of Namibia Identity Document together with full a birth certificate of applicant.

Students living with disabilities must provide certified proof of such status. All applicants are further requested to provide a police declaration by parents who are unemployed or pensioners including certified proof of parent(s) income if (self) employed.

Interested applicants may apply online at www.ssc.org.na or by downloading the new forms of 2019 and apply manually which may be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked “SSC-DF Bursary and Study Loans” at manager: Development Fund, Private Bag 13223, Windhoek. More so, application forms can also be obtained and submitted at any SSC offices countrywide.

