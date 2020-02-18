Decomposed body of farmer found Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – The decomposed body of a 63-year-old farmer, who was allegedly shot in the chest by one of his employees, was discovered on Sunday at Owiwi village of Oshikoto region.

Police officers from Oshikoto made the shocking discovery, according to the region’s crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua. A 23-year-old worker following a heated argument that resulted in him getting fired reportedly shot the victim, Shambekela Shigwedha, who hails from Omusati, with his own weapon.

The suspect Erastus Fillipus appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was denied bail. “After the shooting, the suspect loaded the body in the deceased’s vehicle, drove about four kilometres and dumped the remains on the farm,” said Katjiua. According to Katjiua, the matter came to light over the weekend when police attended a case of pointing of a firearm at Ohamaye, where the community notified them of a suspicious car that has been standing at Owiwi for an unreasonable time.

