Decomposed body of missing teacher discovered at Oshivelo

OMUTHIYA - The body of a missing woman from Oilavati village of Ohangwena Region was discovered yesterday along the gravel road between Oshivelo and Tsintsabis in Oshikoto Region.

Police suspect the body was dumped there after she was murdered. Her boyfriend, who has committed suicide, is suspected to have killed her.

The deceased, Peneyambeko Ndeunyema, was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen at Ongha where she parked her vehicle and vanished.

In what seems to be an orchestrated murder and suicide, the late Ndeunyema’s boyfriend Ricardo Shahonya, 52, committed suicide on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson in Ohangwena, Warrant Officer Abner Itembu was reluctant to link the two deaths.

Itembu said Shahonya committed suicide by hanging himself at his homestead in the vicinity of Ongha on Tuesday.

“Investigations are still continuing, as we go deeper maybe we might dig out something that can link the two. At this point in time, we cannot conclude that the late Shahonya committed the murder before committing suicide,” added Itembu.

His reluctance to comment extensively on the matter was because the female deceased’s body was found in a different region.

Police regional commander for Oshikoto, Commissioner Armas Shivute confirmed the gruesome discovery but he too could not provide more details.

A police source who attended at the scene said the body was decomposed, hence a difficulty to determine the manner in which the deceased was killed.

“The body is totally decomposed, it is difficult to tell. It was discovered on the Tsintsabis gravel road about 600 metres from the main road leading to Oshivelo,” stated the officer.

According to the police report, on 18 November, Ndeunyema had informed families around 10h50 that she was quickly going to Omuthiya village for some errands.

She left home in her own vehicle that was later found parked at Ongha around 11h00, the time she is suspected to have disappeared.

Nearly three weeks ago, Swakopmund resident Lindie Prinsloo was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend Ivan Pitt by slitting her throat at their home.

Pitt committed suicide few days later after being on the run from police. His body was discovered hanging in a garage next to Prinsloo’s vehicle, with which he had sped off for few days.

