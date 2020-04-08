Deeds of today define tomorrow - Turkish foreign minister Staff Reporter National Khomas

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says the global system has been in bits and pieces, even before humanity was struck by the novel coronavirus.

He said this in a piece published in the Washington Times over the weekend. “After every cataclysmic event, one tends to think that the world will never be the same. This time, it is true that in certain ways, the world must change. Global history is laden with such turning points almost all being painful,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu further stated that for years, there have been warnings that a pandemic could be that cataclysmic. “The section of humanity that live amidst raging wars, crises, endemic fragility, state collapse, and human misery could be pardoned for thinking that it could not be worse,” he mentioned, expanding that those living in peaceful, prosperous regions could think that nothing could harm them and that they were destined to remain lucky.

He believes the economic toll of this pandemic will also be daunting and could be long-term.

“The impact on existing state fragilities, on politics and security will surely encumber governments around the world. We have yet to see the light at the end of this tunnel and we cannot wait for it. It is a moment of reflection but also leadership and action,” he thoroughly detailed.

Çavuşoğlu says the top priority is to protect the health and safety of people from Covid-19.

“We support the timely G20 statement through which the leaders committed to act in solidarity in the fight against the pandemic and safeguard the global economy and unrestricted trade and proving again to be the right format in global crisis management. We are happy that our proposal to form a Senior Officials Coordination Group was embraced by the G20 as we need to coordinate closely on issues such as border management and repatriation of citizens,” he narrated.

A global challenge, according to Çavuşoğlu, requires a global response, first on the public health front and then in the economy, and over the long haul in reforming international institutions and the way countries support them.

“The relevant international institutions should assume an effective role in financial and medical equipment assistance. Protection of fragile communities, irregular migrants and refugees, and support to host countries are even more important now,” he mentioned.

Çavuşoğlu hinted on certain measures that can be taken into consideration to cater to those who might also be affected but sidelined. “Global supply networks and cargo transfers must run unhindered. Sanctions as a blunt policy tool must be evaluated from the humanitarian point of view. Many sanctions, including those against Iran, hurt not only the Iranian people but also their neighbours. At a time of a pandemic, this risk is even higher. Developing and least developed countries, notably in Africa must not be left behind,” he advised.

He stated that the generation of leaders is defining the future of the world order by the decisions they take today regarding the pandemic. “The seeds we sow today will soon confront us as full-blown realities. The reality of a rules-based global system, a network of functioning nation-states that are resilient and accountable, economies that leave no one behind and benefit all, supported by fit-for-purpose international organizations, ” he mentioned, hinting that all should be focused on the well-being of the people irrespective of their nationality, faith or race can be within reach.

