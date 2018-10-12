DeeJay set to drop “Champion” album

Onesmus Embula

Hip-Hop song writer and singer, DeeJay, is ready to release his much awaited Champion album end of next month.

DeeJay, who has been in the music business for over a decay, couldn’t hide his excitement revealing the news saying the 13 Track album is already complete and ready for music outlets’ shelves by November 30th. Champion album will be his first music project under his new label, Deal Done Records (DDR), owned by Djokic Dragan, popularly known as Antonio, of Antonio’s Art who is also responsible for his management and sponsorship agreements.

Antonio says he decided to partner with rap philanthropist DeeJay to boost Hip-Hop music in the country. Known for stirring CD sales and distribution across Namibia, he says his contract agreement with DeeJay includes but not limited to artist brand management, provision of quality music and videos, sufficient performances, ensuring consistent participation in the Namibian Annual Music awards (NAMAs) as well as strategic distribution of CD sales despite economic biting among others.

Antonio further discloses that management is currently busy with DeeJay’s photoshoot and artwork design for the Champion album. “All songs are done with mastering and I promise you, Champion album will restore Hip-Hop to its former glory”, he emphasises. The album was produced by Solani Glo and Staxa, featuring the likes of Promise, Young T, Chinate as well as Ethnix.

DeeJay favourite song featuring Ethnix has so far hit local music charts at number one for three times in a row. Albeit Antonio, the album is expected to be released alongside two fresh music videos.

